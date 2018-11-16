Lifestyles Report: Act older later (Nov. 14)

There are a lot of good words of encouragement found on the Internet. Recently I hijacked a phrase from a friend, “act older later.” Now that I am retirement age but not yet retired these three words had so much meaning. Hopefully there will be plenty of time for me to act old. But just in case there isn’t, I don’t want to start acting my calendar age when I don’t feel close to it.

So what is acting old? I’ll bet when I mention a few of these observations you will agree that acting old can be delayed and acting more of how you feel can expand your life. Recently I was watching a group of ladies being interviewed on Essence.com. They were all over 50 years old. One lady was over 100. She was the one in the motorcycle jacket and the red vinyl jumpsuit. Yes, a jumpsuit with matching boots. I watched her interview and she was vibrant and full of life. This Harlemite who ran the 60-meter dash at ages 95 through 99 (and broke records) says to stay young, take your mind off of getting old. She said you are no older than you feel. In the same segment, 89-year-old Lisa said she is bothered by the phrase “act your age,” what do people mean by that? Now that is the $64,000 question. How does one act their age? If you are 103 years of age and can still walk, talk and take care of yourself why should you stay in a nightgown all day and eat oatmeal?

One thing I think you should not do is to try and look like a kid. I don’t want to see any 50-year-old men with sagging pants; it doesn’t make you look younger, it makes you look stupid. It’s just like dying your hair “shoe polish black” when your roots are as white as snow. This makes you look older than you are. Believe it or not ladies and gents, everyone knows you are coloring your hair and you look more like a caricature of yourself.

My advice for “acting older later;” don’t let age enter into your decisions on happiness. If you want to do something and are in good mental, physical and financial health then go for it. Watch out for those voices in your head and those external friends and family who tell you that you are too old to do certain things. In many cases they are jealous and often that family member has their eyes on your money that they see you enjoying. In the case of extended family they are hoping you will be giving or leaving the money to them or perhaps your house or car.

I love living a Moms Mabley life. In one of her comedic routines she said, “When I die it’s going to be a sad day for everybody,” meaning when I die no one is going to be happy with what is left behind, I spent it.

