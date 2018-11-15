I was wrong about Pitt football, and you’re a fool if you like ‘Nobody’s Fool!’ (Nov. 14)

:10—Yes, of course we have big time news and photos for you from the 5th Annual City League Hall of Fame. All coming your way next week. But know this now. It was the fifth consecutive sellout, and if you’re reading this and weren’t there, you missed Super Bowl champion and Schenley grad Darnell Dinkins bring the 500-plus capacity crowd to their feet. And the pride that the Blue Steel from Perry brought to the room via their state championship football glory. More next week!

:09—Of course I am wrong a lot…you gotta swing a lot to knock it out of the park. But I was real wrong about the Pitt football team. “You’re simply the best.” Hail to Pitt and congratulations to my cousin Denny Briggs, Pitt defensive captain.

:08—“How bout them Pittsburgh Steelers!?!?!?” That’s all you need.

:07—You all can keep talking that P.C. nonsense, but everybody out there that ever laced them up knows you would have taken the $14 million and whatever else and be playing ball right now. And you know I’m right!!!

:06—I never thought that Tyler Perry would sell out, but he did. You would have to be somebody’s fool to think his latest pic, “Nobody’s Fool” is anything but trash. Unnecessary F-bombs, all that ghetto talk from 19-whatever, the constant foul language and a script that a 12 year-old could write. TP, you can do better, I know cause I’ve seen you better. And, by the way, Tiffany Haddish and all that ghetto-hood talk IS – NOT – FUNNY! Two basketballs!

:05—The Penguins broke their five-game losing skid. That’s all I got. I don’t know what else I can tell ya. (You didn’t even know that much.)

:04—Oh, back to the big screen. Now, if you want to see a 4-basketball-rated movie, “The Hate You Give” is your ticket. Outstanding from start to finish. It’s a must-see. Trust me!

:03—The early news is Pitt basketball is back. Too early to tell end results, but I can tell you out the gate, they’re much, much better than what we had the past two years. They’ve got attitude…I dare say they’ve got swag. Yes, they have good talent and very good “D.” But that swag covers a multitude of concerns. Pitt is now 3-0 to start the season, their next game is Nov. 15.

:02—To that point, you can shout it loud and proud. The Dukes are back. 84-70 over William and Mary over the weekend, a good W&M team. But most importantly, the crowd is back on the Bluff.

:01—We’re rolling. Every Thursday night it’s Champions Live Sports Talk Show, Live at the Savoy 6:30 – 7:30. Fun to be had, food and drinks, free parking, free admission and celebs. This week featuring the outstanding Imani Christian Academy football team in the house. Call 412-628-4856 for info.

:00—GAME OVER.

