Guest Commentary: Election turnout encouraging

In addition to Democrats gaining control of the House to check President Donald Trump, another encouraging sign from the midterm election last Tuesday was the high voter turnout in Pennsylvania and across the nation.

Last week Democrats gained control of the U.S. House and several races for governor in a midterm election that served as a national referendum on Trump.

Democratic control of the House will mean that the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, as well as Medicare and Medicaid are safe from deep cuts by Republicans.

High voter turnout was a huge factor in Democratic gains in the U.S. House and statehouses across the country.

Voter turnout is usually low during a midterm election, which is defined as a federal election in an even-numbered year when the presidency is not on the ballot.

Voter turnout soared in the 2018 midterm elections, according to an early projection in a new study, potentially reaching the highest level in over 50 years.

An estimated 48.1 percent of eligible voters cast ballots, over 113 million people in total, according to research by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, who runs the U.S. Election Project. If that holds, it would be the highest rate since 1966, when 48.7 percent of voters participated.

The numbers are still subject to change as states continue to report final vote counts.

The high turnout began with a surge in early votes, as well as primary and special election votes, coming after voters participated at historically low rates just four years ago in the 2014 midterms when only 36.7 percent cast ballots, the lowest percentage since World War II.

The higher turnout is being attributed to a variety of factors, including more high-profile and competitive Senate and governor races in key states.

Voters have never turned out in greater percentages for a midterm election in Pennsylvania this century, a review of state data found.

Statewide turnout was at least 57.3 percent, according to the latest reports, with many precincts still unreported.

This is historic. Only once this century has state voter turnout for a midterm topped 50 percent. That was 50.01 percent in 2006, when Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell ran successfully for re-election against Republican and former Pittsburgh Steeler Lynn Swann and state Treasurer Bob Casey defeated Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum.

In 2006, voters were especially disenchanted with President George W. Bush.

In the 2014 midterm election, only 42.37 percent of state voters went to the polls. In this election, voter love or dislike of Trump was a major factor.

In Pennsylvania, other factors included congressional races that were more competitive because of a state Supreme Court-ordered redistricting, and state House and Senate races that were competitive because of retirements and other factors.

But locally, high voter turnout was mainly attributed to Trump, according to reporting by Tribune reporters Michael D’Onofrio and John Mitchell. They talked to political analysts observing the election and voters exiting polling places in Philadelphia.

More than 51 percent of registered voters cast a ballot, according to unofficial election tallies, making it the highest turnout for a midterm election since 1994, when turnout reached 52 percent, according to the City Commissioners’ Office. Turnout for midterm elections has traditionally remained around 40 percent.

Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College, said Democratic and Republican voters alike had one thing in mind when they went to the polls.

“Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump,” Madonna said. “This was all motivated and generated—the big turnout all over the state, all over the nation—by one thing: Trump.”

Tania Osborne, a student at KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy, became eligible to vote for the first time following her 18th birthday in September. She was hurt and “felt powerless” when Trump upset Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

While Trump’s job won’t be contested until 2020, Osborne said it was the opportunity to vote against those representing his agenda and what she sees as the damage he is doing to the country that drew her to the polls in the Wynnefield section of the city on a rainy afternoon.

“I don’t like Trump. Trump is a mess and he’s messing up our country,” Osborne said.

Many voters shared similar views and instead of just being angry and staying home they voted. This is an encouraging sign that hopefully will continue in future elections.

(Reprinted from the Philadelphia Tribune)

