Legal Notices 11-14-18

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications from Professional Technical Training and Development Firms who wish to be considered for the following:

Mechanic Technical Training Program Project No. M-2019

Interested firms shall submit eight (8) bound paper copies and one electronic copy (on a CD or memory stick) in a sealed envelope plainly marked:

Statement of Qualifications for Mechanic Technical Training Program Project No. M-2019

Allegheny County Sanitary Authority

3300 Preble Avenue

Admin Annex, Room 105

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

Attention: Suzanne Thomas

All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on December 7, 2018 at the offices of ALCOSAN. Please allow time to process through security. If the documents are sent via courier, it is Consultant's responsibility to ensure the documents have been received. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting http://www.alcosan .org/ and selecting "Business Opportunities" then "RFQs/RFPs" or by emailing Suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org. All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Ms. Thomas.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged and women’s business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Firm. The Firm selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, and women’s business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Minority and Women Business Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at http://www.alcosan.org.

Douglas Jackson, PE

Director of Operations

and Maintenance

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

November 14, 2018

City of Pittsburgh- Office of Management and Budget

200 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Pittsburgh.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about November 30, 2018, the City of Pittsburgh will authorize the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh plans to submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of the following federal funds to undertake project known as Lemington Senior Housing (the former Lemington Home for the Aged): (a) HACP Moving to Work (MTW) Funds under the 1937 Act as modified by the 1996 and 1999 Consolidated Appropriations Act and (b) Project Based Vouchers (PBV) pursuant to Section 8 of the United States Housing Act of 1937 (1937 Act) . The release of the aforementioned funds is to undertake PBV and Gap Financing: Lemington Senior Housing for the purposes of the adaptive reuse of a former nursing home, all fifty-four (54) units of the project will be subsidized by PBV on 1625 Lincoln Avenue, Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar, Pittsburgh, PA, 15206. The developer is Ralph A. Falbo, Inc. The gap-financing cost to be provided is approximately $2,334,309.00. The total projected cost of the development is approximately $9,733,687.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the address listed above and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to:

Michael Petrucci

City of Pittsburgh,

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

All comments received by November 29th, 2018 will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto in his capacity as Mayor, City of Pittsburgh, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Housing Authority City of Pittsburgh to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Pittsburgh’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Pittsburgh Office, Region III, William Moorhead Federal Building, 1000 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1000, Pittsburgh PA 15222-4004. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

WILLIAM PEDUTO

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

November 14, 2018

City of Pittsburgh-Office of Management and Budget

200 Ross Street

2nd Floor Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219

412-255-2211

This notice shall satisfy procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Pittsburgh.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about November 30, 2018 the City of Pittsburgh will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to release federal funds under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 as amended for a demolition project. The demolition of the former Homewood School will set the stage for the expansion of the Homewood Park to rear of the property. The demolition includes abatement, salvaging materials, demolition, and grading the site. The property land area is 1.461 acres and the building is approximately 33,000 square feet. The property is located at 7014 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. The projected cost is $327,000. The Federal funding sources include CDBG funds.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at 200 Ross Street, 2ND Floor Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219 and may be examined or copied weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to:

Mike Petrucci

City of Pittsburgh,

200 Ross Street Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 255-2211

All comments received by November 29, 2018, will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto in his capacity as Mayor, City of Pittsburgh, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Urban Redevelopment Authority to use development funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Pittsburgh certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Community Planning and Development Division

The Moorhead Federal Building

1000 Liberty Ave.-10th floor

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15222

Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

William Peduto

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

DEPARTMENT OF MOBILITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

REQUEST FOR PRELIMINARY DESIGN, FINAL DESIGN,

SERVICES DURING

CONSTRUCTION AND

MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES FOR UNFORESEEN WORK

STATEMENTS OF INTEREST (SOI)

The Office of the Director of the DEPARTMENT OF MOBILITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive Statements of Interest from experienced firms for Professional Engineering Services, until 4:00 p.m., on December 7, 2018, for the following:

PRELIMINARY DESIGN, FINAL DESIGN, SERVICES DURING CONSTRUCTION AND

MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES FOR UNFORESEEN WORK

FOR THE

LIBERTY AVENUE HIGHWAY SAFETY IMPROVEMENT

PROGRAM (HSIP),

GRANT STREET TO HERRON AVENUE PROJECT

CITY OF PITTSBURGH,

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

DMI PROJECT NO. 17501

MPMS NO. 106773

The Liberty Avenue HSIP, Grant Street to Herron Avenue, project is a safety improvement project intended to enhance the safety for pedestrians, transit riders, truck traffic and vehicular traffic. A reduction in the number of travel lanes on Liberty Avenue from four lanes to three lanes will be needed to allow for adequately sized travel lanes and possibly accommodate a shoulder. A traffic flow analysis will be needed to identify the use of the three lanes. In addition, traffic signal upgrades will be needed for 6 intersections, traffic signal warrant analyses will be needed at 2 intersections, communication upgrades and potential phasing changes will be needed at 1 intersection along Liberty Avenue.

A full description of services and general requirements for submissions can be found on PennDOT’s ECMS web site:

http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS/

GO TO SOLICITATIONS –

CONSULTANTS – ADVERTISEMENTS – LIBERTY AVENUE HSIP, GRANT STREET TO HERRON AVE

OR

L00216

All candidates must be a current registered Business Partner

with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

and must read and acknowledge “General Consultant Candidate Requirements and Information for City of Pittsburgh Sponsored Federally Funded Transportation Projects” by including a statement in the Statement of Interest. See Advertisement on ECMS.

Consultant teams must comply with Section 177A.02 Equal Employment Opportunity Practice and Goals of the City of Pittsburgh, Code of Ordinances.

The City will be using the modified consultant selection process for securing the professional services.

The anticipated Notice to Proceed is June 30, 2019.

All questions and answers are required to go through ECMS’s “Questions and Responses” Forum.

