Field Negro: Losing it

Mr. trump, in an incredible display of ignorance, decided that it was cool to stay at home on Veteran’s Day instead of going out and paying his respect to our veterans like so many other presidents before him did in the past.

I guess I can’t blame him for not wanting to show his face in public. The last few days have been particularly tough on him. From the shellacking he took in the midterms, to his disastrous European trip. (The man was afraid to go in the rain for crying out loud.) Throw in the fact that Robert Mueller is champing at the bit to drop another indictment bomb, and it is clear that he has a real orange mess on his hands.

I am watching this president lose it right before our eyes. Just watch how he has been talking to reporters (particularly black female ones), and becoming more unhinged when asked a legitimate question. He is hating democracy more and more. I am sure he wished that he had things as easy as one of his authoritarian buddies right now. Life is so much easier for a psychopathic narcissist when you can control the population by controlling the free press.

“What a stupid question that is,” Trump responded. “What a stupid question. But I watch you a lot. You ask a lot of stupid questions.”

Any day now.

*Pic from pinterest.com