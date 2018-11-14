Employment Opportunities 11-14-18

GENITOURINARY

PATHOLOGIST

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks a Genitourinary Pathologist to work in Pittsburgh (Allegheny County), PA. Specialize in surgical pathology dealing with the diagnosis and characterization of neoplastic and non-neoplastic diseases of the urinary tract, male genital tract, and testes; analyze samples of tissue and cells to aid in determining the diagnosis and cause of diseases; review surgical samples, biopsies, and fine needle aspirations/cytology for diagnostic interpretation; add patient information/history and diagnostic results to all accessioned cases in Copath; and rotate through different service routines and be available for on-call according to the Pathology coverage schedule. Offering an annual salary of $150,000. Must have a M.D. or foreign equivalent; completion of post-graduate medical training in Pathology; must have a valid PA medical license or eligibility for licensure. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 180001GH in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

QA Tester

(Multiple Openings)

SDLC Management, Inc. (Pittsburgh, PA) to be resp. for analysis, testing, & implmntn of clients’ proprietary software sys & apps & for analyzing user reqrmnts & designing testing specs. Specific job duties include: carrying out all aspects of the software dvlpmnt lifecycle; executing manual & automated test cases using enterprise-grade quality tool suites, such as IBM Rational or Microsoft Team Foundation Server; dvlpng test plans, test scenarios, & test cases based upon analysis of bus rqrmnts; creating test data by applying advd techniques to complex client envrnmnts; writing & executing SQL queries to conduct tests; performing complex automated data comparison using test autmn technlgs; carrying out structured anals, design, & dvlpmnt of clients’ proprietary IT sys; designing QA methods & procedures; dvlpng data mapping & data modeling for testing process; & writing complex Macro for Excel (VBA) to compare fields of multiple claims. Master’s degree in Comp Science, Electronic Enging or directly related or a Bachelor’s degree in one of the same discipline, plus 5 years of progressively rspnsbl work exprnc in the position offered or related. Mail resume to Ms. Terri Nichols, Sr. Human Resources Specialist at One PPG Place, Suite 3200, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

