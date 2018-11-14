Community Resources to address gun violence

Resolve Crisis Services: resolve is a 24-hour, 365-day crisis service. It’s free to all residents of Allegheny County, regardless of your ability to pay.

• 24-hour hotline to speak to a trained clinician at 1-888-7-YOU-CAN (796-8226).

• mobile crisis team can travel anywhere within Allegheny County to respond to a crisis. They provide face-to-face support and will work to arrange further care and stabilization if needed.

Center for Victims is a community-based, nonprofit organization. It is the largest, most comprehensive and inclusive provider of services, advocacy and education for victims of all crime in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Center for Victims provides critical programs and services to the Allegheny County as a:

• Domestic Violence Emergency Shelter, Housing and Counseling Center

• Rape Crisis/Sexual Assault Center

• Comprehensive Crime Victim and Witness Assistance Center

• Community Crisis Response Team

• Professional Development, Training, Education, Mediation and Advocacy Center

Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence: 2201 Wylie Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, 412-758-7898 or 412-212-8775

Black Women for Positive Change is a national, policy-focused network of predominately African American women. The network has two primary goals—to positively contribute to ideas and methods that can strengthen and expand middle and working classes in the United States, with an emphasis on the African-American community, and to change the culture of violence in the United States. E-mail Diane Powell at pittbw4pc@gmail.com for more information.

CeaseFire Pa is a statewide organization working with mayors, police chiefs, faith leaders, community organizations and individual Pennsylvanians to take a stand against gun violence. Through outreach, education, coalition building and advocacy, we work to reduce gun violence and gun tragedies in our communities, stop the flow of illegal guns onto our streets and keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them.

