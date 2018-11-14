Business Calendar (Nov. 14)

PowerBreakfast

NOV. 16—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western PA will host its November PowerBreakfast meeting, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Rivers Club, One Oxford Center, Pgh. 15222. Guest speaker, Port Authority of Allegheny County CEO Katherine Kelleman will provide an update on initiatives and information on doing business with the authority. Cost: $30 for members, $30 for non-members. Call 412-392-0610 for more information.

Training Event

NOV. 28—The Duquesne University Small Business Center will offer a workshop on Using QuickBooks online version, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 603 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pgh. 15282. Representatives from Dennis Piper & Associates P.C., will provide a product overview including navigation, recording transactions, and reporting. Cost: $49. Call 412-396-6233 for more information.

Financial Statements Workshop

DEC. 5—The Duquesne University Small Business Center presents Get Behind the Numbers and Increase Your Profits, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. This hands-on workshop takes a step-by step approach to explaining two important financial statements: profit and loss statement and balance sheet. A representative from Wilke & Associates will offer clear examples for using these statements to make informed decisions, identify potential problems and set realistic financial goals. Cost: $49. Call 412-396-6233 for more information.

