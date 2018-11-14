Bids and Proposals 11-14-18

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PROPERTY MAINTENANCE

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA) is accepting competitive proposals from experienced property maintenance firms to perform year-long maintenance of its vacant land real estate portfolio. Approximately 1,000 properties are throughout the City of Pittsburgh. A listing of properties is available for review at the URA offices for those companies wishing to submit a proposal. The initial contract period will be for twelve (12) months. Interested companies must secure a copy of the RFP from the URA website at https://www.ura.org/pages/proposals-bids.

A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 10:30 AM ET in the Wherrett Memorial Conference Room, 13th floor at the URA, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Proposals are due Tuesday, November 20, 2018 4:00pm prevailing time.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on December 4, 2018, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

•Pittsburgh Pioneer

Vertical Transportation Modernization

General and Electrical Primes

•Pittsburgh South Annex (Online Academy)

Vertical Transportation Modernization

General and Electrical Primes

•Pittsburgh Clayton

Restroom Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical, and Asbestos Abatement Primes

•Pittsburgh Liberty

Replace Electrical Distribution System and Emergency Generator

General and Electrical Primes

•Pittsburgh Morrow, Pittsburgh Pioneer/South Brook, Student Achievement Center

Replace Emergency Generator Systems

General and Electrical Primes

•Pittsburgh Arsenal

Classroom Ceilings and Lights

General and Electrical Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on November 7, 2018 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH (CITY), THE URBAN REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY OF PITTSBURGH (URA), AND THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH (HACP)

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FOR 420 BOULEVARD OF THE ALLIES

RFP#125-39-18

The City of Pittsburgh (City), the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA), and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) (collectively, the City, URA, and HACP are referred to as the “Co-Owners”), hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FOR 420 BOULEVARD

OF THE ALLIES

RFP #125-39-18

The documents will be available no later than November 6, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 12:00 PM on December 4, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 200 Ross Street 10th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the URA’s website at http://www.ura.org.

All questions regarding this RFP should be submitted and will be answered through the Public Purchase platform.

A pre bid meeting will be held:

420 Boulevard of the Allies

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Monday November 26, 2018

at 10:30 AM

*Please RSVP your attendance to Joy Akrie, jakrie@ura.org by Wednesday, November 21, 1 pm ET.

The City of Pittsburgh (City), the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA), and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

“Co-Owners” conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time November 29, 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and stamped in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

IVYGLEN AND ODETTE SEWER RECONSTRUCTION AND

SEPARATION PROJECT

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2018-424-102-0

Work under this contract includes the relocation and separation of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) public combined sewer facilities as required or directed.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to directed to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than November 22, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on November 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Authority’s Conference Room, 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 1031 – Install Photo Voltaic Array – West Hills Center

Bid Proposal No. 1032 – Upgrade Electrical Infrastructure – West Hills Center

For Bids 1031 and 1032, a mandatory pre-bid meeting and site-visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, November 26, 2018. The assembly point will be the South Entrance (left side of complex), CCAC West Hills Center, 1000 McKee Road, Oakdale, PA 15071.

Bid Proposal No. 1033 – Install Photo Voltaic Array – Fieldhouse – Allegheny Campus

Bid Proposal No. 1034 – Upgrade Electrical Infrastructure – Fieldhouse – Allegheny Campus

For Bids 1033 and 1034, a mandatory pre-bid meeting and site-visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. The assembly point will be the CCAC Allegheny Campus Fieldhouse, proceed up to the top of the hill at Ridge at Brighton, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

INVITATION FOR BIDS:

The Allegheny County Housing Authority (ACHA) is requesting bids from qualified contractors for IMPROVEMENTS AND ALTERATIONS TO WILMERDING APARTMENTS – PHASE 2. The Allegheny County Housing Authority encourages responses from small and/or certified minority; women; disadvantaged and Veteran owned firms, as well as firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA.

LOCATION: 314 COMMERCE STREET WILMERDING, PA 15148

CONTRACT: #ACHA-1599 – 1/GC – GENERAL CONTRACTOR; 2/HC – HVAC CONTRACTOR; 3/PC – PLUMBING CONTRACTOR; 4/EC – ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR; 5/EL – ELEVATOR CONTRACTOR

DOCUMENTS: Drawings and Specifications will be on file after TUESDAY/NOVEMBER 13, 2018 on the Pittsburgh Builder’s Exchange, or the McGraw-Hill websites, and Complete Contract Documents may be obtained at the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222, or by contacting the ACHA at 412-402-2464 or email ajamrom@achsng.com.

FEE: A non-refundable fee is required for each set of paper Contract Documents (certified check or money order only) $75 or no charge for emailed documents (If Applicable). NOTE! A FedEx or UPS Number will be required for any Contract Documents needing to be delivered.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE: TUESDAY/NOVEMBER 20, 2018, AT 10:00AM in the Allegheny County Housing Authority Board Room 625 Stanwix Street 12th Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

BIDS DUE: 2:00 PM local time on TUESDAY DECEMBER 11, 2018 at the Allegheny County Housing Authority Board Room 625 Stanwix Street 12th Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Compliance is required with the Davis-Bacon Act and other Federal Labor Standard Provisions; Title VI and other applicable provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; the Department of Labor Equal Opportunity Clause (41 CFR 60-1.4); Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974; Executive Order 11625 (Utilization of Minority Business Enterprise); Executive Order 12138 (Utilization of Female Business Enterprise); in compliance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990; the Allegheny County MBE/WBE Program enacted July 1981, which sets forth goals of 13 percent Minority and 2 percent Female Business Enterprise; and the Allegheny County Ordinance #6867-12, setting forth goals of 5 percent Veteran-Owned Small Businesses.

Further, notice is hereby given that this is a Section 3 Project under the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, (as amended) and must to the greatest extent feasible, utilize lower income residents for employment and training opportunities and Section 3 Business concerns and all contracts and subcontracts for this project shall contain the “Section 3 Clause” as set forth in 24 CFR, Part 135.38. Moreover, compliance is required by the prime contractor and all subcontractors with the document entitled Federal General Conditions that is included with the bid materials furnished, these Federal General Conditions to be incorporated by reference into all construction contracts between operating agency and contractor, contractor and subcontractor(s), and subcontractor(s) and lower tiered subcontractor(s).

Frank Aggazio

Executive Director

Allegheny County

Housing Authority

