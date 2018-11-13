Mitchell: Swamp thing wallows in misogynistic, racist backwaters

After watching the self-proclaimed nationalist masquerading as president of the United Sates direct the special brand of vitriol he reserves for Blacks at three highly respected African-American women reporters last week, it is abundantly clear whom the only Black women Donald Trump will play nice with in a Washington press gaggle.

John N. Mitchell has worked as a journalist for more than a quarter century. He can be reached at jmitchell@phillytrib.com and Tweet at @freejohnmitchel.