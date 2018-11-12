We will not let this election distract or dissuade us

This was a remarkable wave of grassroots activism that swept across the country — with women and people of color leading the way. From a U.S. House of Representatives that reflects the will of the people to the passage of Amendment 4 in Florida, which restored voting rights to convicted felons, this election was an overwhelming rebuke of Trump and Trumpism and a show of support for candidates who look like America and campaigned on a bold, forward-looking and inclusive vision.