Two Pittsburgh-area mass shooters attended the same high school. Experts say it’s a coincidence, but other commonalities aren’t.

FBI studies of mass shooters in the United States have found some commonalities among attackers when it comes to gender, race, age, marital status and state of mind.

But there’s another common, and somewhat startling, detail about the backgrounds of two people who have committed mass shootings in the Pittsburgh area.

Both Robert Bowers, who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, and George Sodini, who killed three women and himself at the Collier Township LA Fitness in 2009, attended Baldwin High School.

Baldwin-Whitehall Superintendent Randall Lutz confirmed Bowers spent most of his school years in the system. He attended McAnnulty Elementary, but left for awhile to attend a private school. He returned to attend grades 6-8 at Harrison Middle School, then entered Baldwin High school in the fall of 1986. He withdrew in November 1989, the fall of his senior year. It’s unclear if he graduated from another high school.

Sodini started in the school system in eighth grade at Harrison Middle School in 1974-75. He then attended ninth and 10th grades at Whitehall Junior High and 11th and 12th grades at Baldwin High School. He graduated from the high school in June 1979.

People who study mass shooters say their shared school is a likely coincidence — the men were 10 years apart — but there are other more meaningful markers they share.

