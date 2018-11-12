There is life after addiction—POWER aims to rid women from the addiction to drugs, alcohol

Their lives reflect the power of POWER, a place where women realize they are not alone…a place where sisterhood lifts one up from hopelessness to hopeful. POWER is a home where smiles return, confidence is gained and a desire to be the best fills the heart and soul of those who climb the difficult path from addiction to recovery.

Sixty to 90 percent of women with substance use disorders have experienced a history of trauma.

Kathy Stewart and Ramona Davis were once part of that percentile, embedded in the world of drug addiction and living on the edge. They had been lured by an intense desire for drugs and living in the dark shadows. But today, they openly share their stories of recovery for all to hear, in hopes that it brings an awareness to the public that there is, indeed, life after addiction.

More than 30 years ago, Stewart, who grew up in the Hill District, came to the realization that her life was unmanageable. After a short stay at St. Francis, the former business owner, who was able to hide her addiction from her “Christian family,” began the necessary steps to regain control. She credits her daughter’s pregnancy with motivating her desire to change.

“I did not want to be a grandmother and be on drugs,” Stewart told the New Pittsburgh Courier. Embraced by family, she

found within herself the strength and determination to escape a world of lies and deception.

After recovery, Stewart went on to establish a solid career with a local drug and alcohol organization known as Living Sober, until its closure.

For current Munhall resident Ramona Davis, in efforts to finance her own addiction, she attempted to sell drugs—only it was to an undercover narcotics agent. The judge gave her two choices. One was for treatment for drug addiction; the other was an involuntary stay at Muncie State Correctional Facility.

Facing the fear of incarceration and the thought of losing her children awoke the young mother to a decision that would change her life in ways she never imagined. “I had burned all my bridges. I went to rehab believing in my heart that I was going to relapse. I was scared to death. Living sober caused me to be fearful,” Davis told the Courier.

With support from family, she made the long journey back.

POWER’s mission is to help women reclaim their lives from the disease of addiction to alcohol and other drugs, and to reduce the incidence of addiction in future generations.

POWER is an acronym for Pennsylvania Organization for Women in Early Recovery. The organization began in 1991. POWER has offices at 7501 Penn Ave., Suite 8. POWER’s services include:

confidential, woman-centered screening, assessment, and referral to drug and alcohol treatment; a residential treatment program with as many as 25 beds, staffed 24 hours a day; outpatient treatment; and recovery support.

It was POWER that called Stewart initially. “POWER chose me,” she said.

Stewart was content with living her life in retirement, but soon became a Recovery Support Specialist at POWER House, the organization’s residential treatment program.

“It was not anything I planned. It was not me who made the choice to change,” Stewart said. “It was by the grace of God.” After a thoughtful pause, she continued: “My life has been good. It was not an easy road and I put in a lot of work.”

Not one to make excuses, her feet are now “permanently planted.” Notably self-assured, she smiles as she separates the past from the present. “My life is now phenomenal. I am older, wiser and more tolerant. God opens doors and life is good. I have returned to my roots and the way I was raised.”

“My children saved my life,” Davis said. “I know it was a path chosen by God. But I have grown up. Everything I went through has brought me this far.”

Davis smiled as she spoke of living drug-free for more than 23 years. For the past 18 years, she’s been employed by POWER as a supervisor for Power Connection. She supervises a team of people who go out to local communities, assisting POWER clients with a variety of tasks and activities. Davis is proud of the path she now walks. When she remembers her past, she is adamant: “I do not want it for the future.”

As both ladies reflected on their individual pathway to recovery, the undeniable strength and fortitude of each is evident. The honest and bold courage in which they tell their own stories continually touches the lives of the many women who arrive at the open arms of the organization.

POWER’s executive director, Rosa Davis, believes deeply in the empowerment of women and is proud of the people who work with and for her. She describes Ramona Davis as “one of the strongest members of my staff who has the key to develop trusting relationships while mindful of boundaries. Ramona’s excitement for her accomplishments is embraced by all with whom she shares her story.”

Rosa Davis’ faith in Stewart is one of admiration, stating she is extremely impressed by the woman whose love and compassion for others never dims. “Both of these ladies have been working with women on the road to recovery for a long time, but they never tire of reaching back to help others.”

Rosa Davis’ love and concern for others guides the heartbeat that makes her who she is today. “No one,” she stated with humility, “wants a life of pain and addiction. POWER gives me the opportunity to be a confident, fearless voice for women.”

(If you or a woman you know is struggling with a drug or alcohol problem, call the POWER Line at 412-243-8755.)

