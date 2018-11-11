In the wake of Wednesday’s mass shooting leaving 12 dead in Los Angeles, a special emergency and live active shooter training will be held Sunday at Congregation Shearith Israel in Atlanta to prepare congregations for potential attacks and violent extremism like the recent attacks at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston. The training is free and open to the public.

The FBI, GBI and other authorities will be on-hand from 3-6 p.m. providing the most advanced intelligence information, data and tools available. The program will include: an overview and synopsis from the U.S. Attorney, Northern District of Georgia; national briefing and training from the FBI; state briefing and training from the GBI; Sheriff’s briefing and presentation; Police Chief’s briefing and presentation; active shooter training; and question and answer period.

Law enforcement will present crucial and potentially life-saving information and surveilled intelligence about specific trends and potential threats as well as up-to-date resources needed to bolster current security efforts.

Congregation Shearith Israel is at 1180 University Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30306.

For more information, contact 404.605.7000.

Is Your Congregation Safe? was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: