The Pageantry of Pitt Football, with Courier photographer Streets

Today’s generation doesn’t remember Dan Marino, Tony Dorsett, Johnny Majors, Mike Ditka, and other famous players and coaches that graced the Pitt uniform. Pitt has won nine national championships, the last coming in 1976. It’s a proud university, a proud football program, one that students and fans alike still enjoy coming to Heinz Field to watch. To experience The Pageantry of Pitt Football, there is one home game remaining this season — Nov. 10, Senior Day, vs. Virginia Tech.

 

