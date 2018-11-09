Madelyn Hairston Giddens Games & Card Party (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Nov. 7)

If you had the pleasure of meeting Madelyn Hairston Giddens you will remember her outgoing, sparkling personality. She was a stately lady and never had a hair out of place. She was an avid card player and was party of a regular bridge group.

The Alpha Alpha Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., was pleased and proud to name its annual card party for Madelyn Hairston Giddens. The annual soiree took place on Oct. 6 at the Doubletree Hotel in Monroeville. A full house enjoyed shopping, dining, card games and bingo.

Not only did guests enjoy an afternoon of fun but they also “stacked the deck for education” and awarded scholarships valued at $1,500 each to five students that will attend Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCUs). The scholarship recipients included: Crystal Cox (Howard University), Mikaela E. Jessamy (Norfolk State University), John Horsley Jr. (Lincoln University), Erica Jackson (Hampton University) and Shawte Jeanelle Hicks (Clark Atlanta University).

Local AKA chapter president Dr. Rhonda Taliaferro thanked first-timers and return guests for supporting their programs: HBCU For Life, Women’s Healthcare and Wellness, Building Economic Legacy, The Arts! and Global Impact. She also thanked the energetic co-chairpersons Peggy Harris and Joelyn Parham and their committee for coordinating a great event.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: