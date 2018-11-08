Robyn Crittenden sworn in as Georgia’s Secretary of State

Robyn Crittenden was sworn in as Georgia’s new Secretary of State following Brian Kemp’s resignation during a press conference with Governor Nathan Deal earlier on Thursday.

Crittenden lives with her daughter in Tucker, Georgia. She has served as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Human Services since 2015 and helped launch Georgia Gateway, an online portal for public assistance programs.

She also helped launch the Child Support mobile app, which allows parents to perform case actions on mobile devices, according to an official release from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Crittenden also co-chairs the Older Adults Cabinet with First Lady Sandra Deal and has been recognized for her work on a comprehensive state plan on senior hunger issues.

Commissioner Crittenden also served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Georgia State Finance Commission. She has also served as General Counsel at Morehouse College and was the executive vice president and general counsel at the Georgia Student Finance Commission. She also served as assistant county attorney in DeKalb County and was an associate at the law firm of Powell, Goldstein, Frazer & Murphy.

Crittenden received a BA degree from Yale University and earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Michigan School of Law.

