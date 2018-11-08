Hosea Helps Collects Turkeys for the Holiday Dinner Season

The annual Hosea Feed the Hungry (Hosea Helps) Great Turkey Drop Off will take place Friday at the Atlanta City Detention Center — helping Hosea feed the most vulnerable members of the Atlanta community this holiday season.

Atlanta-based Hosea Helps is the Southeast’s largest food bank serving families and individuals directly. This year has been a challenging year for the organization as it seeks to renovate its new building and bring all of the operations currently scattered across four locations and three warehouses back together under one roof. The new building will also allow the organization to provide expanded services to its clients.

This holiday dinner season and into 2019, Hosea Helps expects to meet the needs of up to 100,000 individuals worldwide, an increase of more than 55 percent over last year. Because of the current economy, corporate and individual contributions are down 35 percent, while monthly calls for help with human services are up a staggering 45 percent.

To make a donation, visit 4Hosea.org.

