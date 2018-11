PUBLIC NOTICE

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY

The Green Committee of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority will hold a special meeting for general purposes on November 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. prevailing time in the Trefz Board Room at its offices located at 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15233. The public is invited to attend and participate.

