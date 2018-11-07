Meetings 11-7-18

2018 – 2019 BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETINGS

437 Turrett Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Dial In: 605.475.4756

Pass Code: 403696

REGULAR TRUSTEE MEETINGS

6:00 PM Call to Order & Public Comment | 7:30 PM Adjournment

September 13, 2018

October 11, 2018

December 13, 2018

February 13, 2019

April 11, 2019

June 13, 2019

Requests to speak at the public hearing will be accepted beginning one week prior to the date of the hearing until noon of the day of the meeting. Call 412-361-1008 ext 207 to register. Each speaker will be limited to three minutes of uninterrupted testimony.

COMMITTEE MEETINGS

(MEETINGS WILL TAKE PLACE BY CONFERENCE CALL)

9:00 AM | School Performance 10:00 AM | Finance

11:00 AM | Executive

September 4, 2018

October 1, 2018

December 3, 2018

February 4, 2019

April 1, 2019

June 3, 2019

