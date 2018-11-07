Employment Opportunities 11-7-18

WPXI – News Producer Wanted

Job Description:

WPXI is seeking a full-time newscast producer with great writing, news judgment and creativity to help drive the best local newscasts in Pittsburgh.

The ideal candidate will produce newscasts with a focus on breaking news, severe weather, local news, and live shots.

We’re looking for a naturally curious, competitive producer who is a team player, a strong leader, and who communicates and collaborates with others to create great television and helps collaborate with content on digital platforms every day.

If you’re up to the challenge, this is the opportunity for you!

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in broadcasting journalism or related field preferred.

2 -3 years of newscast producing experience.

Please send resumes by email to acoulter@wpxi.com or by mail to Amy Coulter, Executive Producer, WPXI TV 4145 Evergreen Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15214.

Director of Residential Services & Programs

Operation Better Block(OBB) invites all applicants with Program Management, a passion for serving the African American community in Allegheny County, and philanthropic experience to apply. The selected individual will have supervision of up to 3 staff while coordinating all program activities needed to drive improvement in the residential and related services for various stakeholders. Activities include but are not limited to: working with project teams and partners, as appropriate, to ensure timely completion and compliance. Coordinates, plans and delivers on key programs including the development of output and outcome measures. Prefer candidates with a BS degree while an MS is a plus, prior supervisory experience, and a minimum of three to five years’ relevant experience in the nonprofit/philanthropic sectors. Visit http://www.obbinc.org for more information on (OBB). Applications are only accepted at operationbetterblockjobs@gmail.com.

OBB is an EOE.

SAP TECHNICAL LEAD

(Multiple Openings)

L.B. Foster Company (Pittsburgh, PA) seeks SAP Technical Leads to be responsible for prvd’g tech dsgn & programming perspective to complex business & system scenarios. Spec job duties incl: creating & executing unit test scripts to ensure the dvlpmnt objects prvde accurate results & meet rqrmnts of the business; dvlpng ABAP & Object Oriented ABAP appls on an SAP Net Weaver platform; ensuring the quality of the ABAP code & optimization for SAP HANA utilizing analysis tools, like Run time analysis, SQL Trace, code inspector & SAP ABAP Test Cockpit; correcting customer exit changes after upgrade/migration of SAP ECC on HANA; carrying out ABAP code pushdown & Data modelling to SQL for ECC Suite on HANA, CDS views & AMDP; dsgn’g , testing, training & implmntng practical bus sltns. Bach’s degree in MIS, Comp Sci, Electronic Engnrng or directly rltd field, +5 yrs of progressively responsible exper in the position offered or rltd utilizing S/4 HANA, Lumira&PA, Webi, ABAP, NetWeaver Gateway & ODATA, Webdynpro & FPM, as well as best practices w/ Open ODS & ODP, Smart Data access & Eclipse, Lumira, Design Studio, Fiori-SAP-UI5, & Business Objects portfolio; HANA Enterprise Cloud (HEC) & cloud tools. Apply at http://www.lbfosterjobs.com

Associate Counsel – Claims & Litigation

Port Authority is seeking an Associate Counsel – Claims & Litigation to represent Port Authority as the attorney of record in civil, labor, criminal and administrative matters; provide legal advice and counsel to Authority personnel; provide legal services and counseling regarding internal and external legal matters.

Essential Functions:

•Provide proactive and effective legal representation for Port Authority and its officers and employees in a wide range of legal matters, including personal injury, property damage, unemployment compensation and contractual claims.

•Prepare legal documents including pleadings, discovery responses, motions, etc., as litigation needs dictate.

•Interview witnesses, parties, etc. for the development of facts relative to matters asserted against Port Authority or by Port Authority, as the issue or issues dictate.

•Draft, review, analyze and interpret legal documents, including civil complaints, answers, discovery matters, contracts, construction documents, etc.

Job requirements include:

•Degree of Juris Doctorate and membership in good standing of the Pennsylvania Bar.

•Valid Pennsylvania License to Practice Law.

•Minimum of three (3) years substantive experience in civil litigation with emphasis on discovery, trial preparation and trial of civil matters, including personal injury and property damage cases, in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County or comparable forum.

•Admission to Pennsylvania State Courts.

•Admission to U. S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

•Demonstrated knowledge of Pennsylvania and Federal Rules of Civil and Appellate Procedure and applicable statutes.

•Demonstrated ability to analyze issues and communicate legal advice, both in written and oral form, to non-lawyers.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word, Outlook and Westlaw legal research software.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

Preferred attributes:

•Experience prosecuting and defending litigation matters on behalf of a Pennsylvania government agency or Pennsylvania municipal entity.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Amy Giammanco

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

AGiammanco@portauthority.org

EOE

TENURE STREAM

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, ISTM

The Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business and College of Business Administration at the University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA) seeks a Tenure Stream Assistant Professor in Information Systems and Technology Management to teach the undergraduate and graduate ISTM courses in database management and to conduct research in the area of health care IS and health care management. Must have a PhD degree in Information Systems. Must have proven publication record in leading academic journals on ICT implementations in organizations, usability, and healthcare IT, with special emphasis on patient-centered e-health and analytics. Please send an application expressing your interest and following attachments to: Katz Business School, 372 Mervis Hall, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA 15260 Attention: ISTM Search Committee

