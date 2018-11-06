Metro
Under his rocket-ship comforter, my kindergartener coped with learning bad guys aren’t only imaginary

Christine Graziano, 44, pets her 5-year-old son's head before they go out trick-or-treating near their home in Shadyside on Oct. 31, 2018. (Photo by Kat Procyk/PublicSource)

Editor’s Note: As journalists, we spend a lot of time talking with officials and community members and distilling it into stories that explore important issues of our time. But we realize that sometimes it is just more powerful to hear it straight from the source. This is one of those times.

My 5-year-old son was angry and shouting and clingy all last week. Every night from Monday onward, he called me to come into his bed to sleep or asked to come into ours.

It’s not his typical behavior. But nothing was typical about last week in Pittsburgh.

But that evening, as I sat down at my desk to work as I often do after my son goes to sleep, I heard him call out to me. I went down the stairs to his room. “What is it, honey?” I asked.

“Can you lay down next to me, Mom?”

I said OK and pulled his rocketship-speckled comforter over us. Before I knew it, he threw his entire body on top of mine — what felt like an attempt to make sure I didn’t leave. It had a feeling of desperation to it.

“What is it, buddy?” I asked him.

“Mom, I am having a nightmare in my mind.”

“But, you haven’t fallen asleep yet,” I said.

“I know, Mom, but it is a thought that won’t leave my head. I am afraid some bad guys are going to shoot me.”

https://www.publicsource.org/under-his-rocket-ship-comforter-my-kindergartener-coped-with-learning-bad-guys-arent-only-imaginary/

