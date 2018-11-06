Under his rocket-ship comforter, my kindergartener coped with learning bad guys aren’t only imaginary

My 5-year-old son was angry and shouting and clingy all last week. Every night from Monday onward, he called me to come into his bed to sleep or asked to come into ours.

It’s not his typical behavior. But nothing was typical about last week in Pittsburgh.

While I learned about the synagogue shooting as it was happening through phone alerts and the eyes of other worried parents, my son made it through the weekend unscathed. I even thought he made it through school on Monday without learning of the horrific events that took place in Squirrel Hill. My son’s teacher said nothing came up in school.

But that evening, as I sat down at my desk to work as I often do after my son goes to sleep, I heard him call out to me. I went down the stairs to his room. “What is it, honey?” I asked.

“Can you lay down next to me, Mom?”

I said OK and pulled his rocketship-speckled comforter over us. Before I knew it, he threw his entire body on top of mine — what felt like an attempt to make sure I didn’t leave. It had a feeling of desperation to it.

“What is it, buddy?” I asked him.

“Mom, I am having a nightmare in my mind.”

“But, you haven’t fallen asleep yet,” I said.

“I know, Mom, but it is a thought that won’t leave my head. I am afraid some bad guys are going to shoot me.”

https://www.publicsource.org/under-his-rocket-ship-comforter-my-kindergartener-coped-with-learning-bad-guys-arent-only-imaginary/