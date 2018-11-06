Allegheny Conference AME Zion Church Freedom Awards 2018

HONOREES—Seated, from left: Shirley Davis, Dr. Clea Hollis, Mable Washington, Nancy Lee, Fran Lewis. Standing, from left: Ken Diggs, Wayne Phinisee, Sandra Williams, Annetta Baldwin, Tracy Webster.
October 20, 2018
Hill House Association
Photos by Courier photographer J.L. Martello
BISHOP DARIN MOORE and wife, Devieta, at the Allegheny Conference AME Zion Church Freedom Awards.
CALVIN STEMLEY
KEN BIGGS
SHIRLEY DAVIS
MABLE WASHINGTON
TRACY WEBSTER, middle, with Bishop Darin Moore and Devieta Moore
BISHOP DARIN MOORE
HENRY BIGGS
