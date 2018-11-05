Entertainment
They’re back, minus Posh: Spice girls to tour UK next summer

In this archive image, taken on August 12, 2012, the British group ‘The Spice Girls’ performs at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in London. (AP Photo / Matt Dunham, file)

LONDON (AP) — The Spice Girls are coming back for a British stadium tour next summer.

The band plans to take the stage without fashion designer Victoria Beckham, who performed as “Posh Spice” during the group’s 1990s pop heyday.

The band said Monday that Beckham would not take part because of business commitments but “will always be one of the Spice Girls and remains aligned with Emma, Mel B, Melanie C and Geri in preserving their unique legacy.”

The tour will mark the first time the group has performed together since the 2012 Olympics.

June dates have been scheduled in Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol and London.

