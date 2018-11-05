McAuley Ministries celebrates 10 years of grant-making

McAuley Ministries, established by the Sisters of Mercy in 2008 and named in honor of Sisters of Mercy founder Catherine McAuley, marked 10 years of grant-making in support of neighborhoods that are safe and vibrant, and celebrated with a 10th anniversary celebration and meet and greet for its community partners.

The event was held Oct. 18 at the Elsie H. Hillman Auditorium at Kaufmann Center at Hill House Association in the Hill District.

In its first 10 years, McAuley Ministries has awarded 656 grants totaling $28.5 million.

Grants have benefited health and wellness, education, community and economic development, and capacity-building initiatives in the Hill District, Uptown, and West Oakland, and legacy ministries that serve in the tradition of the Pittsburgh Sisters of Mercy, including Pittsburgh Mercy, Carlow University, and Sisters Place.

