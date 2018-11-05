It’s time to learn how to make government work — for us!

Every election without fail it seems there’s always a contingent of folks exclaiming they don’t vote because their vote doesn’t count, doesn’t matter and won’t change anything.
In my younger days, I would stand on my soap box lecturing about how it’s our civic duty to exercise the right so many of our ancestors suffered for us to have. While I still believe this to be true, I use that shaming tactic less and less. Maturity has helped me realize so many people are disillusioned because they lack understanding of the political process or how government operates. The lack of understanding becomes apathy. It becomes easier to not care than to learn the process. Let’s be honest, government can be a convoluted, bureaucratic quagmire. I often think that’s by design to keep the regular folk out of the process. One year of government in high school does not a political expert make. Most people remember the three branches of government — judicial, legislative and executive — but the nuts and bolts of government is where people get lost in the sauce.
My time as a reporter covering school board and council meetings helped me come to this realization (and, truth be told, helped me understand government). So few people attend meetings for a variety of reasons — much of it because we lead busy lives, running from work to after school activities for our children or rushing home to prepare dinner. It’s at these local levels where your voice is most effective. The local elections often are overlooked and seen as less exciting than the presidential election. Voting is more than electing a president. City-county council, mayor, judges, school board members, sheriff, prosecutor, treasurer, etc. are all elected at the local and state level. These folks determine and enforce laws, policies, local and state taxes, business regulations, etc. Whether you realize it or not, local and state government are integral parts of your life — and this is where you have the most impact. Zero participation gets zero representation.
Not voting means you’re shut out of the process. Your voice isn’t heard. When your voice isn’t heard you become angry, disillusioned and then apathetic. It’s a cycle that has to end.
It’s imperative we become educated and empowered and vote not just out of duty to those who fought for our right, but for our present and our future. We must teach our children about how government actually works. Maybe community members among us who are political science buffs offer civic workshops for youth and adults so everyone understands the process. Maybe families and various youth organizations take occasional field trips to governmental board meetings to see the process in action. Then people will actually see how their vote is working (or not) for them.
It’s past time to take action. If the election of 2016 did nothing else, it proved doing nothing isn’t the answer. We can no longer think things will work out or be OK. We can no longer let others decide our fate. We have to speak up. Our vote is our voice.
If your vote didn’t matter, the opposition wouldn’t try so hard to suppress it. They know you hold power. Why don’t you?
It’s time to replace the elected officials who don’t represent us with ones who do — and hold them accountable.
Come Nov. 6 get out and vote and continue to vote at every election. You owe it to those who fought for you to have this right as well as future generations of Americans.
http://www.indianapolisrecorder.com/opinion/article_76de93d8-ddee-11e8-bdc7-b78443f6c9f1.html