News
Home > News

Idaho Elementary School Teachers Get Weak Punishment For Their Racist ‘Border Wall’ Costume

Their school is 13 percent Latino.

4 reads
Leave a comment

It’s been five days since Halloween and we are still dealing with the aftermath of racists with their offensive Halloween costumes. There was Shelbi Elliott-Heenan from Kansas City, Missouri who lost her job as a nurse because of going in blackface as Beyoncé. There was a Philadelphia police officer who posted a photo of himself in blackface during Halloween. And, of course, there is Megyn Kelly who didn’t know blackface was offensive.

Now some Idaho elementary school teachers are in trouble after their Halloween costumes were Trump’s border wall. Yep, teacher actually went as a border wall for Halloween.

See Also: Bring It Home! Best Damn Reactions To Andrew Gillum Destroying Ron DeSantis In Florida Debate

The teachers at Middleton Heights Elementary School dressed up in costumes that included a border wall with “Make America Great Again” written on it,  sombreros and ponchos. See the hatefulness below:

The 14 teachers who participated in this offensive Halloween costume have now been put on paid leave, according to The Washington Post.

Idaho Superintendent Josh Middleton said the  following in a  in a Facebook video, “I want to say we are better than this. We embrace all students. We have a responsibility to teach and reach all students. Period. Do I think that there was a malicious intent in this poor decision? No, I don’t. Was there a poor judgment involved? Absolutely. And we now have to own those decisions.” He continued, “This is an unfortunate incident of very poor judgment. Yet it is not indicative of the Middleton School District or our teachers as a whole.”

And how did these photos even go viral? The school proudly posted on their Middleton School District’s Facebook page with a caption that read, “It was a great day to be a Heights Hawk! We celebrated our RESPECT character winners, single and double marathon runners.”

What makes matters even more despicable is that, according to data from Idaho Ed Trend, about 13 percent of the students at the elementary school are Latino.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Idaho Elementary School Teachers Get Weak Punishment For Their Racist ‘Border Wall’ Costume was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close