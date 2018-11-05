From Peabody High School to Police Detective—Artie Patterson receives Community Service Award

Even when she was a young girl, Artie Patterson wanted to be a police officer. And while others who dreamed of being singers or doctors or scientists turned to other pursuits, her determination never wavered.

She graduated from Peabody High School and went to Indiana University of Pennsylvania to study criminology, then to the Allegheny County Police Academy. She joined the City of Pittsburgh Housing Authority Police in 1996 and hasn’t looked back.

Now, 22 years later, joined by friends, family and coworkers, Pittsburgh police Det. Patterson has been honored by her peers with the sixth annual Police Community Service Award.

The award, conceived by state Rep. Ed Gainey, D-Larimer, honors an African American police officer from the Pittsburgh Bureau who has dedicated themselves to making their community better, not just safer.

“During my time working for two mayors, there was never a focus on highlighting minority officers. I wanted to show that we have officers of color out there doing a lot for the community—and Artie has been that from the beginning,” said Gainey.

“Her story is so compelling, working through everything, then to have the Housing Police fold—and being the only woman taken on by the city. It’s a powerful narrative. And everyone, her family, supervisors, community people said the same thing—she has a way with her. People trust her, believe in her. That’s what it takes to build police community relations.”

After joining the Pittsburgh Bureau in 2007, Patterson was promoted to Detective in 2010. Her assignments have included sex assault, robbery and missing persons. She is currently assigned to the violent crimes unit as a homicide detective.

The Oct. 26 ceremony was held at the Zone 1 police station on Brighton Road and joining Patterson for the ceremony and catered lunch were Asst. Chief Lavonnie Bickerstaff, state Rep. Jake Wheatley, D-Hill District, City Councilwoman Darlene Harris, past recipient Det. Bobby Shaw, friends and family.

