Your Vote Matters—Pittsburgh African Americans urged to ‘Roll to the Polls,’ Nov. 6

Summer Lee, the North Braddock native and attorney who ousted 20-year incumbent Paul Costa in the May primary, is unopposed and will represent the 34th legislative district when the state House begins its new session in January. Likewise, Austin Davis, who won the 35th legislative district primary, is unopposed.

Davis is actually an incumbent. He won a special election in January and has been in office now for nearly a year as the first Black state representative from Western Pennsylvania elected outside the City of Pittsburgh. When Lee officially takes office, collectively they will serve the Mon Valley communities stretching from Pittsburgh to McKeesport.

But while those races are all but settled, the Mon Valley could see another boost in visibility should Braddock Mayor John Fetterman win the Lt. Governor’s race against Republican Jeff Bartos, Libertarian Kathleen Smith and Green Party candidate Jocolyn Bowser-Bostick, the only African American in the field.

The importance of voting in this year’s general election isn’t limited to the Mon Valley. At the national level, there is the race for the U.S. Senate among incumbent Democrat Bob Casey Jr., U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa., Libertarian candidate Dale Kerns and Green Party candidate Neal Taylor Gale. There is also a congressional race for the newly drawn 17th district between Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Keith Rothfus.

Tim Stevens, chair of the Black Political Empowerment Project, said the importance of voting—especially in midterm elections—is critical.

“African Americans do not have a great history of voting in midterm elections. That’s on us, and we need to change it,” he told the New Pittsburgh Courier. “We have to take ownership of the opportunity because the people in these offices affect policies we have interest in. And voting in larger numbers will earn us the respect we desire and put us in a position to make positive change.”

Stevens reiterated that in addition to national races, Governor Tom Wolf, who sets policy on issues like allocating services and justice system reform, is also running for re-election against state Sen. Scott Wagner, R-York, Libertarian candidate Ken Krawchuk and Green Party candidate Paul Glover.

Also, at the state level, at least four new female representatives will also be sworn in after Nov. 6: with Lee’s fellow Democratic Socialist candidate Sara Innamorato having ousted incumbent state Rep. Dom Costa in the 21st district primary being unopposed, Democrat Betsy Monroe running against Republican Lori Mizgorski for the 30th district seat, Democrat Sharon Guidi opposing Republican Natalie Mihalek in the 40th district race, and Democrat Michele Knoll squaring off against Republican Valerie Gaydos in the 44th district.

That number could go to five because Democrat Emily Skopov is battling House majority leader Mike Turzai in the 28th district race. On the state senate side, Democrat Lindsey Williams is running against Republican Jeremy Shaffer in the 38th district.

Williams, who would represent Lincoln-Lemington and Highland Park in addition to communities stretching from the city to Wexford, has earned praise from local Black politicians, including Ed Gainey, D-Larimer.

“I like Lindsey, and I think it’s her love of people, and they see it, too,” he said. “We agree on the importance of education funding, and she’s passionate about it—and about equal rights for everyone. At a time of division, someone that respects everyone’s rights can only move us forward. So, I’d love having her as a partner.”

That, said Talk Magazine publisher Luther Sewell, can happen if African Americans vote in the massive numbers Stevens mentioned. So, in an effort to achieve that, Sewell, Stevens and the Western Pennsylvania Black Political Assembly will be taking it to the streets.

“On Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, we will be driving vans through every Black ward in the city—and in Penn Hills and Wilkinsburg—with megaphones telling people to get out and vote,” he said. “And on Nov. 6, if there are people who need to get to the polls, we’ll drive them there. And we’ll be reminding people that if they have a problem voting, to call 1-866-OUR-VOTE for assistance.”

As it has for many years, B-PEP has again partnered with the Community Intensive Supervision Program for the Roll to the Poll initiative. It will provide free transportation for area citizens who reside in the Hill District (412-281-7430), North Side or Manchester (412-442-5790), Homewood or East Hills (412-793-8091), East Liberty, Garfield or Bloomfield (412-363-1150), Wilkinsburg or Braddock (412-243-7550), and McKeesport (412-672-6051). On Election Day, B-PEP is urging people to call 412-478-9489 or 412-758-2056 for rides.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: