PPS students get connected, as part of the 1Million Project Foundation

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Pittsburgh Public Schools, in partnership with Sprint, were able to give 630 high school students a free mobile device and free wireless service as part of the 1Million Project Foundation.

The announcement was made recently at Westinghouse High School, with Superintendent Anthony Hamlet, EdD, and Representative Mike Doyle on hand, along with representatives from Sprint and The Heinz Endowments.

According to a release provided by PPS, the 1Million Project Foundation launched in August 2017 with a mission to help one million high school students achieve their full potential by ensuring they have the digital tools and connectivity they need to succeed in school. In its first year, the initiative connected 113,000 students across the country, and by the end of the 2018-19 school year, more than 260,000 students total at over 1,700 high schools in 33 states will receive internet access and devices.

In Pittsburgh, nearly 65 percent of PPS students are considered “economically disadvantaged” by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and over 50 percent of households earning less than $20,000 per year lack a broadband Internet connection in the home.

“The digitalization of our society means that access to technology is critical if we are going to ensure all students graduate prepared for college, career, and life,” Hamlet said in a release. “We are grateful to The Heinz Endowments and Sprint 1Million Project Foundation for supporting this step forward in closing the digital divide we know contributes to widening disparities in student achievement.”

For more information, visit http://www.1millionproject.org.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: