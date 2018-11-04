Color Of Change Billboards Fighting Voter Suppression Outside Trump-Kemp Rally in Macon

Photo by

Atlanta
Home > Atlanta

Color Of Change Billboards Fighting Voter Suppression Outside Trump-Kemp Rally in Macon

1 reads
Leave a comment

Ahead of President Trump’s visit to Macon, Color Of Change — the nation’s largest online racial justice organization with 1.3 million members — has installed mobile billboards to call attention to the President’s and Secretary of State’s racially divisive policies, including voter suppression aimed at Black voters.

Color Of Change Billboards Fighting Voter Suppression Outside Trump-Kemp Rally in Macon was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close