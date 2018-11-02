The election is Tuesday: Where do candidates on the Allegheny County ballot stand on gun violence after synagogue attack?

After the tragic shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday that left 11 dead, the gun control debate loomed.

Some politicians immediately began calling for gun control measures, while others said that it was, and is, too soon to politicize the tragedy. Some sitting politicians and hopeful candidates have called for increased efforts to tackle hate violence, and some have said nothing public at all.

This Tuesday, the synagogue shooting will likely still weigh heavily on the minds of voters. At the polls, they will have a chance to vote on who they want leading the debate on gun laws and hate crimes. PublicSource emailed the following question to all 51 candidates who will appear on the Allegheny County ballots on Tuesday:

Following the mass shooting in Squirrel Hill, what legislation do you plan to introduce or support to keep Pennsylvania residents safe from gun violence?

We gave the candidates a day and a half to respond and received 21 responses. We will add additional responses that we receive as they come in, leading up to the Nov. 6 election.

Click on link to read entire story:

https://projects.publicsource.org/allegheny-county-midterm-election-candidates-gun-control/index.html