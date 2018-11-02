Styles of Confidence (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Oct. 31)

“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor and some style.” —Maya Angelou

On Sept. 29, at the Double Tree Monroeville, the Alpha Wives of Pittsburgh presented Styles of Confidence Fashion Show & Luncheon. Guests enjoyed shopping with vendors, a great fashion show and were inspired by Nicole Manns, creator of Nikki’s Magic Wand. Manns gave the crowd five ways to boost their confidence: start with proper attire, have a mantra, don’t be afraid to stretch, have an opening statement and be prepared.

Taneysha Williams of PA Women Work inspired the group as well, sharing the story of a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women in career transition through job readiness, emotional growth, education, training and employment.

Beautiful models presented a variety of styles from Phoenix Upscale Consignment Boutique, A Woman’s Touch, Cloe’s Adornments, Gospel Pearls and Unohue. Shawna Solomon of the Shawna Solomon Collection styled a portion of the show. This was the inaugural fashion show for the Alpha Wives of Pittsburgh and members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity were right there offering assistance throughout the afternoon.

Alpha Wives president Gwen Victum and Vice president Sunni Lovelace thanked the audience for their support, a great day and presented a check for $500 to PA Women Work.

