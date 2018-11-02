Pittsburgh native Tallulah Anderson lauds breast cancer survivors

BOWIE, MD—On the evening of Oct. 18, at least 40 women of all ages and diverse backgrounds united to celebrate life—as survivors of breast cancer.

The Breast Cancer Awareness event occurred at Sobe’s Restaurant, one of suburban Washington, D.C.’s premier upscale, posh supper clubs. The event was sponsored by 2for2Boobs, a nonprofit group led by its founder, Tallulah Anderson, also of Bowie. Anderson is a Pittsburgh native and a Duquesne University graduate. She’s also a three-time breast cancer survivor and founded the 2for2Boobs organization as a support system for women who subsequently experienced the disorder after she survived her series of bouts.

“The event is our way of celebrating survivors, supporting warriors and remembering them for never giving up hope,” said Anderson, who’s currently in remission.

The event started in 2015, in conjunction with National Breast Cancer Month, and is dubbed the “Turn SoBe’s Pink” fundraising campaign.

According to Anderson’s program guide, it’s estimated that one of eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and one of 1,000 men will experience similar results. “Basically, everyone’s been affected by this disease in some way,” said Anderson.

In addition to herself, both her parents, a brother and two sisters have been diagnosed with the disorder. “That’s why I continue to support the fight for myself and other warrior-survivors,” she said.

Anderson formerly worked as marketing director for Black Entertainment Television and is now an independent marketing consultant for several D.C.-area clients.

She credits fellow Pittsburgher Jeannette Jones-Hill for assisting her with program development. Jones-Hill is a Point Park University graduate and runs a line-dancing company that also generates funds to assist in breast cancer awareness.

Among the participants at the fundraiser was Shonte Drakeford, 34, of Washington, D.C. The “Stage IV” survivor was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer three years ago. She noted that while she’ll never be in remission, she remains humble and ambitious. The registered nurse also credits her husband for his commitment to her continuous will to enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle.

Former BET personality Madelyne Woods served as special-guest moderator over a fashion show during the event, featuring several of the survivor-warriors. Woods is currently a radio personality with D.C.’s Majic 102.3 FM. She said she was honored to participate in the after-work affair.

Anderson told the New Pittsburgh Courier that 2for2Boobs means, “Take two minutes to self-check” yourself for any possible problems.

“It’s well worth the time,” Anderson said.

