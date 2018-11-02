National
Kentucky man pleads not guilty to murder in grocery killings

In this Oct. 25, 2018 file photo, Gregory Bush is arraigned on two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment in Louisville, Ky. Bush, accused in the shooting deaths of two grocery store patrons in Kentucky has been indicted on two counts of murder. (Scott Utterback /Courier Journal via AP, Pool)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A White man charged with killing two Black shoppers at a Kentucky grocery store appeared in court as family members of the victims looked on.

Gregory Bush was indicted this week on two counts of murder, wanton endangerment and one count of attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty to all charges during the brief court hearing Friday morning. Several police officers surrounded Bush in the courtroom, and he did not speak.

Federal officials are investigating whether to pursue a hate-crimes prosecution. Bush stopped at a historically Black church nearby before heading to the busy Kroger store in Louisville with his handgun.

His bond was kept at $5 million cash on Friday. The families of the victims declined to comment to reporters.

