The New Pittsburgh Courier’s midterm elections Endorsements

No, it’s not a presidential election year—but it could go down as one of the most important midterm election years this country has ever witnessed. Republicans are trying to keep their power in both the House and the Senate, but is their party’s leader, President Donald Trump, helping or hurting their cause?

The New Pittsburgh Courier strongly urges you to exercise your right to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Historically, Republican voters turn out in higher numbers than Democrats during midterm elections. Most African Americans are registered as Democrats, and if that is the way you’ll be voting come Tuesday, know that your vote will be well-received—and needed.

In the Pennsylvania state-wide races, we officially endorse Governor Tom Wolf, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, and Senator Bob Casey, all with the Democratic Party. It’s Mr. Wolf who has championed a higher minimum wage for workers (many of whom are African American). It’s Mr. Fetterman who has made all the right connections to lift Braddock to new levels, and we feel his temperament and “common man” style would be a positive change in Harrisburg. And Mr. Casey has the support of many African Americans, including Wilkinsburg mayor Marita Garrett, and has been a steady force in the U.S. Senate for years. He deserves to continue in that capacity.

Closer to home, we know that your vote in the primary election earlier this year has secured Summer Lee as the new state House District 34 representative, as she’s running unopposed. Just 30 years old, Lee will be the first African American woman from this area to represent a state House District.

Austin Davis, speaking of firsts, earlier this year became the first African American from this area to represent a House District outside of the City of Pittsburgh limits. He’s running unopposed in the 35th District, and is another African American making an impact on this new political scene.

There are going to be close races all across this country on Nov. 6. Democrats are going to gain some congressional seats, Republicans will probably hold on to some seats. But we can’t worry about how people in other states vote. We can only worry about what we can control. And we can control our going to the polls, Tuesday, Nov. 6. It’s more than our civic duty—it is another step toward change.

Bob Casey Jr.

United States Senator

Tom Wolf

Governor

John Fetterman

Lt. Governor

Conor Lamb

17th Congressional District

Mike Doyle

18th Congressional District

Lindsey Williams

38th State Senatorial District

Wayne D. Fontana

42nd State Senatorial Distict

Adam Ravenstahl

16th State Legislative District

Sara Innamorato

21st State Legislative District

Dan B. Frankel

23rd State Legislative District

Edward Gainey

24th State Legislative District

Summer Lee

34th State Legislative District

Austin Davis

35th State Legislative District

