New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Oct. 31)

Business Bootcamp

NOV. 7—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center will present Legal Basics Bootcamp, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the offices of Meyer, Unkovic & Scott LLP, Oliver Bldg., 535 Smithfield St., Suite 1300, Pgh. 15222. Topics covered include business formation and legal structure, contracts, employment & independent contractors, insurance & indemnification, intellectual property. The session is free, but registration is required. Call Anne Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1448 for more information.

Training Event

NOV. 7—The Duquesne University Small Business Center and AARP will present a Work for Yourself@50+ training session, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Carnegie Library, 419 Library St., Braddock, Pa. 15104. The workshop will provide step-by-step information on how to start a business and generate additional income, as well as how to access to additional resources and mentors to help in the self-employment journey. The event is free. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Supply Chain Workshop

NOV. 13—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western PA. will host a Manufacturing Supply Chain Workshop, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in H. White Room, Koppers Building, 436 Seventh Ave. Pgh. 15219. The discussion will be led by Petra Mitchell of Catalyst Connection and will focus on how regional manufacturers can gain an edge in a global market. Cost: $10 for members, $20 for non-members, and includes a box lunch. Call 412-392-0610 for more information.

Training Event

NOV. 14—The Duquesne University Small Business Center presents Make the World Your Market, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 505 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. Topics covered include: Global market opportunities; International shipping and payment; International legal aspects; Lessons learned from a woman-owned exporting business, and Who will benefit? Manufacturing or technology companies, logistics and shipping personnel, export brokers and agents, export-import businesses. Cost: $49. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

PowerBreakfast

NOV. 16—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western PA will host its November PowerBreakfast meeting, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Rivers Club, One Oxford Center, Pgh. 15222. Guest speaker, Port Authority of Allegheny County CEO Katherine Kelleman will provide an update on initiatives and information on doing business with the authority. Cost: $30 for members, $30 for non-members. Call 412-392-0610 for more information.

Training Event

NOV. 28—The Duquesne University Small Business Center will offer a workshop on Using QuickBooks online version, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 603 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pgh. 15282. Representatives from Dennis Piper & Associates P.C., will provide a product overview including navigation, recording transactions, and reporting. Cost: $49. Call 412-396-6233.

