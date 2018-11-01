34 APS Schools Score Above 70 on State’s Redesigned CCRPI

The Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) released the redesigned College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) scores today showing that Atlanta Public Schools (APS) earned an overall CCRPI score of 73.4 out of 100. The overall CCRPI score for the state is 76.6.

According to the results, 34 schools achieved a CCRPI score above 70 of which 14 schools achieved an overall CCRPI score at or above 80. Five schools achieved an overall score above 90: Morningside Elementary School (97.8), Brandon Elementary School (96.5), Jackson Elementary School (96.4), Mary Lin Elementary School (93.1), and Springdale Park Elementary School (92.4).

Nine schools scored between 80 and 90: Charles R. Drew Charter School (89.8), Sarah Smith Elementary School (89.7), Inman Middle School (89.0), Atlanta Neighborhood Charter (88.6), Charles R. Drew Charter School JA/SA (86.9), Wesley International Academy (84.9), Sutton Middle School (82.8), Grady High School (81.7), and Burgess-Peterson Elementary School (80.7). For a complete list of APS CCRPI scores by school see the appendix.

“What we’re seeing in this year’s CCRPI scores largely reflects the performance trends we saw in our Georgia Milestones results,” APS Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen said. “Specifically, we’re building a strong foundation at the elementary and middle school levels, but we know more work needs to be done to ensure all of our students across all grade levels graduate ready for college and career. At the same time, it’s important that we not look to any one indicator or any one number. We must look at multiple measures over time, including Georgia Milestones, graduation rates, student growth percentiles, climate star ratings, and other indicators in order to get a full picture of our students’ overall academic experience.”

