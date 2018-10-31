The Herndon Foundation Hosts Game Changer Scholarship Gala

The 2nd Annual Game Changer Scholarship Fundraiser Gala, benefiting the the Herndon Game Changer Program, will be held Friday at the Atlanta History Center. Now in its fifth successful year, the Herndon Game Changer Program strengthens the entrepreneurial spirit in our local communities by encouraging youth to stay in school, recognize business opportunities, and plan for successful futures.

The Gala will include a formal dinner inspired by the Herndons’ 19th Century European travels, live entertainment from the Morris Brown Jazz Ensemble, a live auction, testimonials from scholarship recipients, as well as special recognition of the 2018 Alonzo F. Herndon Lifetime Achievement award recipient, Maceo A. Brown, President and CEO of System 5 Electronics, Inc. and M.A.C.E.O.’S (Mentoring Aspiring CEO’s) KIDS non-profit organization. Brown has been selected as this years’ honoree for his unyielding efforts to pay it forward by giving back to our youth.

To purchase event tickets, visit https://gamechangergala2018.eventbrite.com.

