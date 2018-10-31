Public Notices 10-31-18

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Public Notice of Revised Flat Rent Schedule

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP), in accordance with federal law and regulation, is proposing revisions to its Low Income Public Housing Flat Rent Schedule.

The revised HACP Flat Rent Schedule is available for review and comment from October 29 to November 29, 2018, at the following locations:

•HACP Operations Department, 200 Ross St., 6th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

•HACP website: http://www.hacp.org

•HACP Management Offices

Public Hearings to receive public comments on the revised HACP Flat Rent Schedule will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., at 200 Ross St., 9th Floor Board Room.

Written comments on the proposed revisions to the HACP Flat Rent Schedule must be addressed to “Attention: HACP Flat Rent Schedule” at HACP Department of Operations, Asset Management, 200 Ross St., 6th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, and must be received by 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 29, 2018.

Once approved, the final revised HACP Flat Rent Schedule will be effective February 1, 2019.

Persons with disabilities requiring assistance or alternative formats, or wishing to make comments in alternative formats, can contact the HACP ADA/504 Coordinator at 412-456-5020, Ext. 2504; TTY 412-201-5384.

