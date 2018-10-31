PHOTOS: Protest of Trump’s visit to Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh following Tree of Life attack

Thousands of people poured into the streets of Squirrel Hill for a protest to oppose President Donald Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Trump came to pay tribute to the slain victims of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting and visit some of the wounded in local hospitals.

However, with some people blaming some of the nation’s recent violent acts on Trump’s rhetoric, many in Pittsburgh said Trump is not welcome, including some of the victims’ families.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald reportedly asked Trump to postpone his trip and did not agree to join Trump on his visit.

The ‘Safety Through Solidarity’ protest started in Squirrel Hill while the ‘Stand Together in Solidarity’ protest started in Oakland.

Marchers eventually joined up in Squirrel Hill not long before Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were seen visiting the Tree of Life synagogue at Wilkins and Shady avenues.

Here are moments from Tuesday’s hours-long protest:

https://www.publicsource.org/photos-protest-of-trumps-visit-to-squirrel-hill-in-pittsburgh-following-tree-of-life-attack/