Meetings 10-31-18

City of Pittsburgh—Public Meeting

Downtown Bike Facilities Project

The City of Pittsburgh, in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), invites you to attend a public meeting being held for the Downtown Bike Facilities Project.

This meeting offers an opportunity to view the proposed cycle tracks on Stanwix Street from Third Avenue to Penn Avenue, and Penn Avenue Extension/Liberty Avenue from Stanwix Street to Point State Park. This project will affect parking and travel lanes. The project team will also be available to answer questions.

MEETING DETAILS

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

6:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Point Park University,

Academic Hall

201 Wood Street,

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Entrance is on Third Avenue. Take stairs or elevator to second floor, cross the skywalk and enter Lawrence Hall. Room 200 will be on your right.

For more information, please contact:

Kristin Saunders, Principal Transportation Planner

City of Pittsburgh Department

of City Planning

Kristin.Saunders@pittsburghpa.gov

The meeting facility is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). In addition, if you or an individual with whom you are familiar does not speak English as their primary language and who has a limited ability to read, write, speak, or understand English, and desires to participate in this meeting, or if you require special assistance to attend and/or participate in this meeting, or need additional information, please contact Richard Meritzer at the City of Pittsburgh by email at richard.meritzer@pittsburghpa.gov,

