Legal Notices 10-31-18

Notice for Publication

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Orphans’ Court Division, Estate of Kevin Warner, deceased, Case No. 6024 of 2018: Notice is hereby given that on October 1, 2018, a Petition was filed by Frederick Warner, to terminate the interests of the heirs and devisees of Kevin Warner, deceased, in the real estate located at 118 Grandview Avenue, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, and determine that fee simple title is in the Petitioner. If no exceptions to the Petition are filed within 30 days, Petitioner will seek an Order adjudging that the deceased’s interest to the property title is in himself.

NOTICE

Notice of Constable Appointment of Chris Kumanchik was appointed Constable of 4th Ward, Pittsburgh at CP-02-MD 4378-2018 on Oct. 15, 2018 by the Court of Common Pleas to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Kevin Dugan. The court may order this absolute if no exceptions are filed at the Dept. of Records in room 114 of the Allegheny Courthouse, 436 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, within 30 days of the final appointment.

