Employment Opportunities 10-31-18

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT TO THE ARTISTIC AND

MANAGING DIRECTORS

General Description of Position:

To assist the Artistic and Managing Directors in the coordination and performance of all executive functions, including calendar management, internal and external communication, budget reports and other deliverables in service of Pittsburgh Public Theater’s mission and institutional goals and priorities. Please see https://www.ppt.org/ppt_home/about/work-with-us/employment for more information. Please send resumes directly to Patty Kyle at pkyle@ppt.org, please use the subject line:

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT.

Systems Engineer

PCHS Systems Engineer is responsible for the implementation, maintenance, monitoring and operation of the server infrastructure

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Work with other PCHS departments and support teams in the planning of IT strategy and continuous improvement plans.

2. Support IT security, IT disaster recovery processes.

3. Work with PCHS Application vendors and PCHS end users on application issues, upgrades and help desk needs.

OTHER DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Install new server based hardware and software components as required.

2. Install hardware and software upgrades as required.

Education and Experience

“Preferred”

1. Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

2. A minimum 5 years of experience in Data Center operations or supporting End User operations.

3. $45,000 – $50,000 a year

Contact: hrmanager@pchspitt.org to apply.

Director of Planning

Port Authority is seeking a Director of Planning to direct planning and integration as the outward face of the Port Authority. Advances the strategic planning for regional transportation goals through integration with community and transportation leaders. Fosters positive policies relating to land use and environmental stewardship. Coordinates efforts with capital development projects with bus and rail service delivery.

Essential functions:

•Manages the daily activities of the Planning & Evaluation Department employees. Establishes and aligns departmental and individual goals and objectives with corporate goals. Evaluates performance and promotes growth through mentoring and development.

•Manages and evaluates studies of major corridor investments, which include, but are not limited to, analysis of alternatives, environmental analysis and community interface, and development of public consensus for these investments.

•Directs the department’s analytical functions and prepares environmental assessments to obtain federal environmental approval for Port Authority capital projects, and works with engineering staff to ensure commitment to environmental mitigation measures for these projects. Prepares and updates, on a regular basis, an assessment of Port Authority capital needs.

Job requirements include:

•BS Degree in Planning, Community Development, Transportation, Public Policy or directly related field from an accredited school. Directly related experience may substitute for education.

•Minimum of six (6) years of progressively responsible experience in Transportation Planning for mass transit, primarily in the area of corridor analysis and planning.

•Demonstrated ability to develop/interpret statistical/analytical studies, and to describe this information orally and in writing.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of modern office software such as the Microsoft Office package.

•Experience with GIS and transportation planning applications.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

Preferred attributes:

•Masters’ Degree in Urban Planning, Community Development or related field from an accredited school.

•ACIP Certified Urban Planner certification

•Minimum of two (2) years of supervisory experience.

•Experience with traffic engineering.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Robyn Taylor

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

RTaylor@portauthority.org

EOE

Systems Specialist I

Port Authority is seeking a Systems Specialist I to provide system administration and support for the Windows and Linux server base in the enterprise. Assist in maintaining high levels of system uptime, performance, and flexibility. Provide first level support for the SAN, Exchange, IIS and other Microsoft and Linux based services supporting the Port Authority Business Units.

Essential functions:

•Resolves open Help Desk tickets for all IT Infrastructure systems.

•Provide 1st level support in troubleshooting operating system, hardware and software related issues on the production and dev environments.

•Hands on experience with technical support of Server Hardware maintenance, repairs, and troubleshooting.

•Performs system software upgrades including installing updates, configuring changes, planning and scheduling, testing, and coordination.

•Performs workstation and server administration setup using Windows Pro, Windows Server, Exchange, Active Directory, IIS and Linux.

Job requirements include:

•Two (2) years technical school/Associates Degree from an accredited school with three (3) years relevant experience; or four (4) year related college degree from an accredited school with one (1) year relevant experience; or (5) years directly related work experience.

•Knowledge of Active Directory, Tape Backups, Outlook, MS Office, Project, hardware and software troubleshooting, MS Workstation and Server OS.

•A+ / Network+ / Server+/ MCP (any or combination).

•Willingness to work irregular hours and participate in on-call rotation.

•Valid PA driver’s license.

•Must be available for 24×7 “on call” to respond to computer systems emergencies.

•Must be able to be on site as needed for such “on call” emergencies and scheduled after hours maintenance work.

•Must be able to prioritize workload dynamically and meet all deadlines in a timely manner while ensuring a high quality of work and documentation.

•Participate in Help Desk support, troubleshooting and ticket resolution.

•Work effectively in a team environment. Be able to communicate effectively to all team members and management.

Preferred attributes:

•MCSE

•Familiarity with Citrix, Exchange, IIS and Active Directory.

•Familiarity with Linux.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Amy Giammanco

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

AGiammanco@portauthority.org

EOE

