The DeKalb County Human Services Department and DeKalb County Public Library will host a caregiver workshop — “You Are Not Alone: Support and Resources for Care Partners” on Nov. 14, 2018, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Avis G. Williams Library.

The month of November is nationally recognized as Family Caregivers Month. There are approximately 140,000 people with Alzheimer’s living in Georgia and over 8,250 people with some form of dementia living in DeKalb County. It is estimated that caregivers who are not paid to help their loved ones contribute approximately $7 billion annually for their service.

The session will feature DeKalb resident and author, Nancy Kriseman, a licensed clinical social worker, as the presenter and she will focus on the Mindful Caregiver and offer care partner tools and discuss self-help for care partners. Caregivers are people who provide direct support to children, seniors or anyone who is chronically ill and in need of assistance with activities of daily living which include bathing, grooming and dressing. They also provide help with shopping, housekeeping and other errands.

The workshop is free and open to the public, however registration is required as there are only 45 slots available. Register online at http://www.dekalblibrary.org or via telephone by calling (404) 508-7190 ext. 2257.

Caregiver Workshop to Support Healthy Families was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: