Bids and Proposals 10-31-18

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

ACHA-1584, POL/EPL/

Fiduciary Liability Insurance (Broker/Insurer)

The Allegheny County Housing Authority is requesting proposals from qualified broker/insurers to provide Public Officials Liability, Employment Practices Liability, and Fiduciary Liability Insurance coverage. Request for Proposals and Contract Documents are on file and may be obtained at no charge from the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or by contacting Guy Phillips, Purchasing Manager, at gphillips@achsng.com, 412-402-2435. A pre-proposal conference will be held on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Proposal submittals are due no later than 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 10, 2018. The Authority encourages responses from small firms, minority firms and firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA. The Allegheny County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

HOUSING AUTHORITY

Frank Aggazio, Executive Director

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Port Authority of Allegheny County

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NO. 18-04

Port Authority of Allegheny County is requesting proposals for the performance of the following service:

SUPPLEMENTAL EAP SUPPORT PROVIDER SERVICES

The work under the proposed Agreement consists of providing Supplemental EAP Support Provider Services to Authority’s Employee Assistance Program. The required services include, but are not limited to: (1) an after-hours clinical backup service, including a 24/7/365 answering service; and (2) Work-Life services, including expert guidance, information and referrals, as further defined in the Scope of Services. The Agreement will be for a three-year period, with the option to extend the term of the Agreement up to two additional years at the sole discretion of Authority.

A copy of the RFP will be available on or after October 29, 2018, and can be obtained by registering at the Port Authority ebusiness website: http://ebusiness.portauthority.org and following the directions listed on the website. Please note that Proposers must register under the ebusiness category(s) of PSMC – Pro Workers Comp/Medical Mgmt and PSMCM – Pro Med/Vocational Case Mgmt for this RFP. Proposers may also register in other categories for any future RFPs issued by Port Authority. If you have specific questions regarding this RFP, please contact Catherine Terrill at (412) 566-5188 or email cterrill@portauthority.org.

An Information Meeting for interested parties will be held at 9:30 a.m., prevailing time, November 13, 2018 in the Fifth Floor Board Room of Port Authority of Allegheny County’s downtown offices, 345 Sixth Avenue to answer any questions regarding this RFP.

Hard copy proposals must be both delivered to, and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, November 29, 2018, at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department, Port Authority of Allegheny County, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527. Proposals received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of proposals shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for award. Each Proposer shall be solely responsible for assuring that its proposal is timely received and time stamped in accordance with the requirements herein.

This Contract Services may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The proposal process and the performance of the requested services will be in accordance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

Port Authority of Allegheny County, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for these Contract Services. In this regard, all Proposers shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Proposers shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for these Contract Services.

Port Authority of Allegheny County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

ODIN VIEW – 47 UNIT

APARTMENT BUILDING

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – WESTMORELAND COUNTY

• MECHANICAL CONSTRUCTION – CONTRACT:

PA18-2019-1-MC

• ELECTRICAL CONSTRUCTION – CONTRACT: PA18-2019-2-EC

• PLUMBING-FIRE

CONSTRUCTION – CONTRACT:

PA18-2019-3-PC

ODIN VIEW, LP, a Pennsylvania limited partnership, is requesting construction bids for the referenced project and sealed bids will be received by the Westmoreland County Housing Associates, Inc., until November 20, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. Bids shall be deposited at the Administrative Office of the Westmoreland County Housing Authority, 167 South Greengate Road, Greensburg PA 15601. Bids received will then be opened publically.

A Pre-Bid Meeting is scheduled for November 2, 2018 at 1:30 P.M. Meeting location will be at the Westmoreland County Housing Authority (WCHA) – Administration Offices. Attendance is not mandatory, but highly recommended.

Electronic Bid Documents are available for downloading at www.wchaonline.com. Bidders are required to register online at the www.wchaonline.com to view bid documents. Plan holders proposing to bid shall also register their intent to submit a bid with Westmoreland County Housing Associates, Inc. via email to lindam@wchaonline.com and eriks@wchaonline.com in accordance with the bid requirements.

Westmoreland County Housing Associates, Inc.,

Michael L. Washowich,

President

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT

PUBLICATION DATE: October 31, 2018

1. The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh (“Authority”) shall accept sealed bids for the performance of the work described below (the “Work”) at its office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222, until 11:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

2. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The Project entails the exhaust system modernization at the Mellon Square & Shadyside Parking Garages, including fan removal and replacement, duct work removal and replacement, electrical, etc.

3. The Instructions to Bidders, including the Form of Bid, Form of Agreement, General Conditions, Plans and Specifications, will be made available after 1:00 p.m. local time on Friday, November 2, 2018, via email request to the Authority’s Project Management Department at tsowinski@pittsburghparking.com.

4. A Mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at the Authority’s office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222 at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, November 8, 2018. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to provide additional detail regarding the Work. The information provided at the pre-bid conference will be essential in preparing a bid to perform the Work. Persons or entities that intend to submit bids to perform the Work are required to send to the pre-bid conference at least one representative who will understand the information presented at the pre-bid conference in a manner that allows such information to be incorporated in the preparation of the bid to perform the Work. It is expected that the representative who attends the pre-bid conference will be experienced in construction matters and employed by the bidder in a supervisory capacity. Pre-bid attendance is mandatory.

5. Sealed bids received prior to the deadline will be publicly opened and read at 11:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

6. Each bid submitted must be accompanied by a bid guaranty of ten percent (10%) of the proposed bid in the form of a bid bond, certified cashier’s or treasurer’s check payable to the Authority.

7. The Authority reserves the right to in its sole discretion, (i) change, at any time prior to the bid deadline at 11:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, December 6, 2018 the Contract Documents; (ii) waive any defect, irregularities, or informality in any or all submitted bids; and (iii) reject any or all submitted bids.

David G. Onorato

Executive Director

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on November 6, 2018, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

Service Contracts for the following:

– Elevators and Vertical Trans-

portation

– Boilers and Burners

– Chillers and Refrigeration

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on October 19, 2018 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield

Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time November 13, 2018 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:

Classroom Supplies

Musical Instruments

Interscholastic Athletic Supplies

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

M. Jordan

Purchasing

We are an equal rights and opportunity school district

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

PAINTING OF VACANT UNITS AT VARIOUS HACP

LOCATIONS (LABOR ONLY)

IFB# 300-31-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

PAINTING OF VACANT UNITS AT VARIOUS HACP LOCATIONS (LABOR ONLY)

IFB# 300-31-18

The documents will be available no later than October 22, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 9:00 a.m. on November 9, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

November 1, 2018

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: