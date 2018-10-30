Pittsburgh Public Schools police chief laments board decision not to arm school officers

There will be no armed school police in the Pittsburgh Public Schools after the district board voted 8-1 Wednesday night against amending the district’s safety policy.

The current policy does not allow the officers to carry firearms.Pittsburgh Public Schools Chief of Safety George Brown Jr., who was in favor of the controversial proposal to arm his force, said after the meeting: “Let’s pray nothing happens.”

Brown has publicly lobbied the board in the past month to allow the 22 officers on his force to carry guns, saying weapons are necessary to keep students and staff safe from outside threats. He also cited 20 incidents in which his officers have confiscated guns from students in district buildings and an incident two weeks ago when guns were taken from three young men at a district football game at the George K. Cupples Stadium in the South Side.

The lone board member to support arming the school police was Cynthia Falls, who cited incidents at Carrick High School when she was a teacher there from 1995 to 2010. She recalled a day when it was believed that a robbery suspect from a nearby shopping center might have been in the school.

She said she agreed with Brown that school police need guns to keep “the bad guys out” and noted that the district provided the officers with bulletproof vests. “We expect them to possibly take a bullet but not have firearms to defend themselves or students or our staff,” Falls said.