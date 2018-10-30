There will be no armed school police in the Pittsburgh Public Schools after the district board voted 8-1 Wednesday night against amending the district’s safety policy.
Brown has publicly lobbied the board in the past month to allow the 22 officers on his force to carry guns, saying weapons are necessary to keep students and staff safe from outside threats. He also cited 20 incidents in which his officers have confiscated guns from students in district buildings and an incident two weeks ago when guns were taken from three young men at a district football game at the George K. Cupples Stadium in the South Side.
She said she agreed with Brown that school police need guns to keep “the bad guys out” and noted that the district provided the officers with bulletproof vests. “We expect them to possibly take a bullet but not have firearms to defend themselves or students or our staff,” Falls said.
READ ENTIRE STORY AT:
https://www.publicsource.org/pittsburgh-public-schools-police-chief-laments-board-decision-not-to-arm-school-officers/