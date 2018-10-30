In Joke Gone Horribly Wrong, Hillary Clinton Sarcastically Suggests All Black People ‘Look Alike’

A video of an interview Hillary Clinton participated in over the weekend was making the rounds online Monday night, and viewers could be forgiven for confusing what the former secretary of state said at first listen.

She and the interviewer – Recode’s Kara Swisher – were discussing political correctness Friday night at the event in New York City when Clinton was asked what she thought about a quote by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. However, Swisher incorrectly referred to Holder as New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. Clinton quickly corrected Swisher before offering an inappropriate, yet [hopefully] playful, quip:

“I know they all look alike,” Clinton said almost instinctively, perhaps making the viewer think the footage may have been doctored because, of course, what former Democratic presidential nominee who was overwhelmingly supported by Black voters would ever say such a thing; especially in public?

Swisher, perhaps catching on a bit too late to what every last Democrat probably hopes was just an innocent wisecrack, no matter how tasteless, quickly said, “No, they don’t,” before saying: “Oh, well done.”

It was all quite awkward, and the Twitter fingers of seemingly every single right-wing troll got to typing as soon as they caught wind of it. Swisher was obviously at fault, coming off as unprepared for the high profile interview, confusing two Black people who have each had very different roles in government. Maybe she was even clowning Swisher for her apparent ignorance. But Clinton, a seasoned political veteran should have been savvy enough to know better than to utter those fateful words, joke or not.

Recode published a transcript from the interview, confirming Clinton’s ill-worded joke which was initially overshadowed by the widespread reports from the same event that she said she would “like to be president.”

Democrats — especially the 19 who she just endorsed on Monday — were likely bristling at Clinton’s choice of words, which came at a time when race relations around the country were seemingly at an all-time low, partially (mostly?) because of the man to whom she lost the 2016 presidential election.

Clinton may have some other concerns about her joke; namely the fact that she was still trying to live down her 1996 “super predators” comment, which her then-Democratic primary opponent Bernie Sanders said in 2015 was about young Black men who were exponentially imprisoned because of former President Bill Clinton’s controversial 1994 crime bill. There was also the disproven claim that Clinton’s failed 2008 presidential campaign helped perpetuate the false birther movement surrounding Barack Obama that Donald Trump took and ran with.

Considering those questions hanging over her head, it’s inexplicable why Clinton would decide to utter that combination of words to describe two powerful African-American men; even if it was a joke.

See a video of the full interview below and judge for yourself.

