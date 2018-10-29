Rainbow PUSH and General Motors Award Twenty-One Scholarships   

DETROIT, MI – During the 19th Annual Rainbow PUSH/CEF Global Automotive Summit’s Business and Education Awards Luncheon, 21 deserving Michigan students, with a majority attending college in Michigan, will share in scholarships totaling $165,000 for the 2018-2019 school year. Since 2011, General Motors has granted more than $1,000,000 in assistance through Rainbow PUSH-Excel scholarship programs. The luncheon begins at noon on November 2, 2018, at the Motor City Casino Hotel and Conference Center in Detroit, Michigan.
“General Motors Global Corporate Giving has been the difference for several participating students,” said Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., president and founder of Rainbow PUSH Coalition. “Without GM’s generosity, many of these students would be unable to pursue their chosen career paths.”
Ken Barrett, General Motors Global chief diversity officer, stated: “At General Motors, we recognize the power of diversity and the role it plays in sparking ingenuity and creativity at our company. As we continue to face new challenges and innovative new solutions, we want to ensure a talent pipeline that’s rich of diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives to transform our industry.”
Rainbow PUSH STEM-PLUS SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS (with college/university)
Mila Cleveland
Howard University
Williams Noles
Michigan State University
Nate Corley University
North Carolina Central University
Roshay Timmons
Central State University
Lauren Cotton
Tuskegee University
Diara Walker
Western Michigan University
Emmanuel Fowler
Western Michigan University
Kameron Johnson
University of Michigan
Sabrina Fergerson
Eastern Michigan University
Danielle Brogdon
Howard University
Charles Brown
University of Michigan
Kaylah Dumas
Central Michigan
Mayah Wheeler
University of Michigan
Kamari McHenry
Talladega College
Matthew Williams
Central Michigan University
Jendayi Nkenge
Michigan State University
Kailyn Washington
College for Creative Studies
Jordan Simmons
Oakland University
Da’Carla Strong
University of Detroit
Kierstin Smith
Oakland University
Mainza Snapp
Morehouse College
For more information and to register for the Summit’s activities, visit www.automotiveproject.org.
About General Motors Corporation
General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun, Wuling and Jiefang brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, and Maven, its personal mobility brand, can be found at http://www.gm.com.
About Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international organization formed in December 1996 by the Reverend Jesse L. Jackson Sr., through the merging of two organizations, he founded: Operation PUSH (People United to Serve Humanity), established in 1971, and the Rainbow Coalition, established in 1984. With headquarters in Chicago and offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, and Oakland, the organization works to make the American Dream a reality for all citizens, while advocating for peace and justice around the world. RPC is dedicated to improving the lives of all people by serving as a voice for the voiceless. Its mission is to protect, defend and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields while promoting peace and justice around the world. For more information about the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, go to http://www.rainbowpush.org. Follow Rainbow PUSH Coalition on Twitter: @RPCoalition.
To join the conversation about the Rainbow PUSH Global Automotive Summit, use #RPCGAS2015.