Letter to the Editor: Hill House Association facts never revealed

Political responsibility demands that the current issues at the Hill House Association need an independent investigation and audit in my view.

As part of the last capital campaign at the Hill House during the tenure of James Henry (now deceased), the association was in excellent shape as finances were concerned. Indeed the former director James Henry also appointed me to the Freedom Corner campaign representing the Hill House Association; my title was logistics chairman of said campaign.

Two years ago I asked the New Pittsburgh Courier newspaper to investigate how the Hill House was in $2 million debt. My request went to Christian Morrow and Rod Doss, editor in chief. An inquiry was made and the newspaper at that time in 2016 was told I was mistaken and how could I know such a thing. Several weeks later it was revealed the association was indeed in debt of more than $2 million. Since that time there have been three different administrations at the Hill House starting with Evan Frazier’s management team and board, then Cheryl Hall-Russell in 2011, then the current acting director and his board Pete Mendes. My serious question is how when the Hill House Association was downsizing many programs, staffers at the managerial levels, as many program workers and making no new land deals, no real estate purchases and adding no new programs does the agency now find itself in an additional four and half million on top of the previous two million in debt? Conflicts of interests exist now even at the board level. This must warrant an investigation and audit before any Hill House sales of four properties.

How can violence in poorer communities be stopped when no jobs, no programs, internships exist in the poorer communities even now.

Ken Owens-El

Pittsburgh

